Wisconsin Senate approves longer work hours for teenagers

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Teenagers could work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill the state Senate has approved.

The measure is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer.

The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 9:30 p.m. before a school day and up until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.  

The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. It goes next to the Assembly.

