$124 million approved for Wisconsin building renovations

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around $124 million was approved by state officials Wednesday toward building projects, including at various UW System campuses.

Governor Tony Evers announced the funds, approved by the Wisconsin State Building Commission, that will go toward safety improvements and deferred maintenance projects.

“From updating elevators to fire doors, to approving two state grants to help expand psychiatric and behavioral health services in 29 counties, the projects approved by the Commission today are critical for the health and safety of our state employees, students, and Wisconsinites across the state,” said Gov. Evers. “I am glad this bipartisan commission moved forward on these important projects as we work to bolster our state infrastructure.”

Seven facilities on the UW-Madison will receive an upgrade, including in elevators that range in age from 45-56 years old and do not meet current accessibility standards.

Fifteen elevators in the Madison DOA building will also be updated, as the current ones are 40 years old.

Evers also noted that the Madison Aviation Armory will have its DMA fuel storage tank replaced, which as exceeded its 30-year life expectancy.

