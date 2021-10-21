Advertisement

14 Wisconsinites arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pablo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Fourteen people from southeastern Wisconsin have been arrested and charged with selling cocaine and crack cocaine in high volumes.

According to a federal indictment, those charged range in age from 23 to 64 and are from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and the Caledonia area. Law enforcement officials say “multiple firearms and controlled substances” were recovered as warrants were executed.

Twelve of the defendants were arrested in Racine, Kenosha and Tennessee during the execution of 18 federal search warrants Wednesday. Two other defendants were already in custody.

Investigation of the drug operation began in November 2020, according to the Racine Police Department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Major Harris' father speaks out
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother
WI Science Fest kicks off this weekend
"You Are Loved" billboards in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Carolina.
Wisconsin-based artist shares positive message for LGBTQ+ youth with billboards