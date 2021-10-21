Adams County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Oxford woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in her Oxford home Tuesday evening.

Officials say that Kristine Vaughn, 28, was not home Tuesday night around 6 p.m. after her roommate came home. Her car and personal belongings were still there.

Vaughn is white with hazel eyes and long straight brown hair. She could have been wearing a purple plaid jacket with fur around the hood last.

Vaughn has connections to the Beaver Dam area.

Contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304 with any information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.