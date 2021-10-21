Advertisement

Bail set at $75K for man accused of homicide in deadly Middleton crash

Eric Mehring appears in court on Oct. 21, 2021.
Eric Mehring appears in court on Oct. 21, 2021.(Dane Co. Courts via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of killing three teens in a Middleton crash earlier this month appeared in court for the first time Thursday afternoon where a Dane Co. judge set the cash bail for Eric Mehring at $75,000.

Mehring, 30, was charged this week with three counts each of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-degree reckless homicide, as well as two counts second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Should Mehring post bail he will be barred from operating a motor vehicle, having or drinking any alcohol, leaving Dane Co., or having contact with the victims’ families.

According to police Mehring, 30, was behind the wheel the night of Oct. 2 when his 2016 Jaguar crashed into the back of the Chevrolet Cruze the three teens were in. Two Middleton High School students, John “Jack” Miller and Evan Kratochwill, along with a Madison West High School student Simon Bilessi, died in the crash. The complaint revealed all three died from blunt force trauma injuries caused by the crash.

(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller(Jon Szczepanski/Wisocnsin Rush Soccer Club & Middleton-Cross Plains School District)

Mehring, who sustained serious injuries in the crash and has been in the hospital since then, was arrested Tuesday and was booked into the Dane Co. jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced late Tuesday afternoon. Up until now, he had not been taken into custody because the jail did not have the facilities to treat his injuries, authorities explained.

Last week, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office urged the District Attorney to pursue homicide charges against Mehring for their deaths. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett told NBC15 News, “[t]his tragic event could’ve been avoided, should’ve been avoided. Due to a very poor decision by Mr. Mehring we lost the lives of three young individuals.”

A search warrant released several days after the Sheriff’s Office recommendation showed Mehring allegedly had a breath alcohol content value of 0.24, three times the legal 0.08 blood alcohol content limit. The warrant stated Mehring told investigators that he had two rum and Cokes at a Cross Plains bar prior to the crash. A deputy described his eyes afterwards as “glossy and bloodshot.”

Mehring also allegedly admitted he was going approximately 30 mph over the 45 mph speed limit right before his vehicle struck the teens’ car, the warrants stated. Tuesday’s criminal complaint shed more light on what Mehring told investigators. He reportedly described going over “a little hill” and seeing brake lights in front of him. Mehring recalled “going too fast for conditions,” the complaint quoted him as saying, and admitting he did not brake hard enough.

Eric Mehring
Eric Mehring(Dane County Jail)

When a deputy asked him how fast he had been going, Mehring reportedly responded “about 75″ and, when asked why he was going that fast, he blamed “over confidence.”

Witnesses told a detective on the night of the crash that they saw Mehring’s Jaguar headed the wrong way down Mineral Point Rd. and they had to swerve into the ditch to avoid it, the complaint continued. The witnesses’ Honda Odyssey was still in the ditch, near Welcome Drive, when they spoke with authorities.

