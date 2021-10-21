Advertisement

Cold Weather Ahead

Prepare For Freezing Conditions
First Alert Days
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*First Alert Day Issued Friday and Saturday morning for frost and freeze potential.*

Low pressure swings through the area tonight. This will bring periods of showers and storms to the area. Overnight lows expected around 50 degrees. A cold front will move through early Thursday. This will bring another round of rain to southern Wisconsin. It will also lead to early highs around 50 with falling temperatures into the 40s during the afternoon and evening.

Partial clearing Thursday night will lead to chilly lows into the middle 30s with patchy frost. A few clouds Friday with highs into the 50s will give way to clear skies Friday night and widespread frost as lows bottom out around the freezing mark. A beautiful start to the weekend as Saturday will feature plentiful sunshine.

Another weathermaker by late in the weekend will introduce some scattered showers into next week.

