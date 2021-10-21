Family of missing Wis. 3-year-old cited in Amber Alert plead for information

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - Family members of a missing 3-year-old Wisconsin boy are pleading Wednesday for people to tell police any information on the child’s whereabouts.

In a news conference, Major P. Harris’ father Carlton Harris Jr. urged anyone with details on his location to come forward.

“Everybody knows that was my heart and he still is, so I am asking the community, I’m asking the people to help me find my son,” said Harris.

Major was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9. Police said Tuesday that Major and his mother were believed to have arrived in Milwaukee around Oct. 9.

He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair currently styled in shoulder length dreadlocks. Major was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Major, the Milwaukee Police Department urges you to contact them with any information. Their number is (414)-935-7405.

