Fitchburg man sentenced for federal drug crime

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man learned his fate Wednesday after he was convicted in federal court for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, authorities say.

Justin Miner, 37, will serve eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty on Aug. 4, according to the Western District of Wisconsin court.

The U.S. Department of Justice states law enforcement learned Miner was distributing heroin and methamphetamine in the Madison area. Agents arranged to buy methamphetamine from him on Oct. 20, 2020 and arrested him several days later.

During his arrest, officers found a variety of drugs on Miner, including methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine. Police found more drugs, scales and packaging material inside of his residence. Additionally, they discovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition.

The DOJ states that Miner admitted to selling the methamphetamine and heroin in a post-arrest interview, explaining he had a gun because he owed a debt to a Chicago drug source who threatened his family. He also admitted to being a gang member from Chicago, authorities added.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said Miner’s “lengthy” criminal history included crimes against people, drug crimes and a prior conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon.

