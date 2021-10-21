Frost Advisory Tonight

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*First Alert Day Issued Friday and Saturday morning for frost and freeze potential.*

*Frost Advisory through Friday morning.*

Clearing skies expected late tonight into Friday morning. This will lead to temperatures into the middle 30s with areas of frost. Friday will start with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will build later in the day with a few sprinkles. Highs only expected around 50 degrees. Another cold night Friday night with clearing skies. A freeze is expected with overnight lows around the freezing mark.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend between systems. Mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower 50s. Sunday will start off with sunshine, before clouds build late day and rain chances develop by the evening. This will be the start of an unsettled stretch of weather into much of next week.

