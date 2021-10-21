Halloween spending expected to hit record high this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is right around the corner and one thing people aren’t afraid of this year is spending money.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend more than $10 billion dollars on Halloween in 2021. That’s up from $8 billion in 2020.

Stores like Halloween Express on Verona Road in Madison are already seeing a rush of customers. Manager Eric Bero says people are coming in for a variety of items and sales are looking great so far.

“Costumes, decorations...all across the board...everything is up,” said Bero.

UW Madison Consumer Science Professor Cliff Robb says it’s likely more people are planning to host or attend events this year. Another reason for the increase he says is more adults without children are celebrating Halloween.

“Half of adults without children plan to be very active this year. That’s a shift that matters,” said Prof. Robb.

Consumers are warned that prices could be higher amid growing supply chain issues and labor shortages. Bero suggests people get what they need now before items and sizes become unavailable.

For those looking to celebrate Halloween on a budget this year, click here for tips from the Better Business Bureau.

