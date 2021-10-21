Advertisement

Madison Night Market moves to Friday night this week

The market runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Night Market is switching up its normal routine this week to host over vendors and new pop-up shops this Friday, instead Thursday night.

The third of five night markets held in downtown Madison is set to feature a new pop-up shop with 11 businesses, more than 100 downtown businesses open late for customers and 70 local vendors. The market will also host 10 UJAMAA Business Network vendors, which highlight Black-owned businesses just off State Street on Gilman Street.

There will also be 30 hands-on science activities as part of the Science on the Square event. Organizers say this is a way to engage in learning and support small businesses too.

Musical performances will take place by the Kelly Jackson Duo from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Madtown Mannish Boys from 6-7 p.m. and Tani Diakite and the AfroFunkstars from 7:30-9 p.m.

The market runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday.

