MFD Chief Steven Davis reflects on 32 years in firefighting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 32 years of service, including ten in Madison, Fire Chief Steven Davis is retiring.

Ten years of Davis’s career were spent as Chief of Madison’s Fire Dept. However, Davis has spent his entire life proudly serving his community through firefighting.

“I love the fire service,” Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis Firefighting has been a life-long love for Davis.

“I’ve been involved in the fire service ever since I was a small child, my dad was a volunteer firefighter in Rio Wisconsin,” Davis said.

Davis has worked with several fire departments since 1987, including Rio, Maple Bluff, Prairie Du Sac and his last stop in Madison, started Jan. 2, 2012.

“I think that we’re in pretty good shape overall,” Davis said.

NBC15 asked Davis about some of his biggest accomplishments during his time as Chief.

“We created the Community Paramedic Program and spun off now the cares team for mental health and that was a natural fit for the fire department because of what we’d built as a base in our community paramedic program,” Davis said. “I’m really proud of those two areas.”

The news crew also asked what issues may come up for his successor.

“The resources you compete for are becoming limited,” Davis said. “The number one challenge is the budget threat. There’s limitations that municipalities have to provide the service.”

Even though he’s hanging up his helmet, Davis is grateful he’s spent a third of his career serving Madison, doing what he loves.

“I’m excited, not only about my own future, but the future of the fire department and city of Madison,” Davis said, “I learned so much and took so much more away from the community than I ever gave back so a big thank you to the fire department supporters who live in this community.”

NBC15 asked Davis ‘what’s next’ in his retirement. He said he’s looking forward to catching up on spending quality time with family and friends.

Davis will officially retire on April 1, 2022. That’s his last scheduled workday. The police and fire commission will search for his replacement over the next six months.

