Advertisement

MFD Chief Steven Davis reflects on 32 years in firefighting

Davis's last day will be April 1, 2022.
Davis's last day will be April 1, 2022.(Cynthia Schuster, Madison Fire Dept.)
By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 32 years of service, including ten in Madison, Fire Chief Steven Davis is retiring.

Ten years of Davis’s career were spent as Chief of Madison’s Fire Dept. However, Davis has spent his entire life proudly serving his community through firefighting.

“I love the fire service,” Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis Firefighting has been a life-long love for Davis.

“I’ve been involved in the fire service ever since I was a small child, my dad was a volunteer firefighter in Rio Wisconsin,” Davis said.

Davis has worked with several fire departments since 1987, including Rio, Maple Bluff, Prairie Du Sac and his last stop in Madison, started Jan. 2, 2012.

“I think that we’re in pretty good shape overall,” Davis said.

NBC15 asked Davis about some of his biggest accomplishments during his time as Chief.

“We created the Community Paramedic Program and spun off now the cares team for mental health and that was a natural fit for the fire department because of what we’d built as a base in our community paramedic program,” Davis said. “I’m really proud of those two areas.”

The news crew also asked what issues may come up for his successor.

“The resources you compete for are becoming limited,” Davis said. “The number one challenge is the budget threat. There’s limitations that municipalities have to provide the service.”

Even though he’s hanging up his helmet, Davis is grateful he’s spent a third of his career serving Madison, doing what he loves.

“I’m excited, not only about my own future, but the future of the fire department and city of Madison,” Davis said, “I learned so much and took so much more away from the community than I ever gave back so a big thank you to the fire department supporters who live in this community.”

NBC15 asked Davis ‘what’s next’ in his retirement. He said he’s looking forward to catching up on spending quality time with family and friends.

Davis will officially retire on April 1, 2022. That’s his last scheduled workday. The police and fire commission will search for his replacement over the next six months.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

A gavel.
Fitchburg man sentenced for federal drug crime
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Milwaukee Police still searching for missing 3-year-old boy cited in Amber Alert
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother