Middleton to host Olympic-caliber curlers

Matt Hamilton is an Olympic gold medalist and McFarland native.
Matt Hamilton is an Olympic gold medalist and McFarland native.
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton is set to host USA Curling’s 2022 Mixed Doubles National Championship come spring.

The competition takes place March 6-13, 2022 at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Area.

“Our community has a rich history in the sport of curling, with one of the largest curling clubs in the country and proudly being the hometown of Olympic curlers Matt and Becca Hamilton,” VP of Madison Area Sports Commission Jamie Patrick said.

The Hamilton siblings represented Team USA in curling mixed doubles in the 2018 Olympics.

The winners of the 2022 Mixed Doubles National Championship will move on to represent the United States at the 2022 World Championship.

