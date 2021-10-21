Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple Madison police officers were needed at East High School around lunchtime on Wednesday to break up over 100 students who gathered in front of the school because of a fight.

According to the police department, parents and students were involved in the confrontation outside the Fourth Street entrance. While authorities were on their way, the original students who had been fighting took off in a gold van. The first officer on scene reported the crowd was in the middle of the street and another fight seemed imminent.

Alone, the officer tried dispersing the crowd using the squad car’s PA system and sirens, the MPD report recounted. The mass of people did not respond, and, in that time, another fight broke out in the middle of the pack. Eventually, at least ten more officers and a supervisor arrived on the scene. As they did, the scores of individuals began to leave – the suspects escaping my mixing in with everyone else.

The police report indicated the victim in the second fight and that person’s friends refused to talk to police and left in a Dodge Journey. No other victims were found.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

