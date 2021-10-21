Advertisement

Suspect shot by Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy in Bristol

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a suspect during an encounter at a convenience store in Bristol.

Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright says the shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Benson Corners gas station on Highway 75.

The suspect who was shot was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The Kenosha News reports a police dog was also apparently wounded in the incident and taken to a veterinary clinic.

Detectives are at the scene of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother
Carlton Harris, Jr.
Major Harris' father speaks out
(FILE)
14 Wisconsinites arrested, charged with large-scale cocaine distribution