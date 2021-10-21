Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Madison construction company

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight burglary in which thousands of dollars of construction equipment was stolen.

According to the police report, a suspect broke into the unnamed construction company on Applegate Road sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. An employee notified police of the burglary shortly after 9 a.m. that morning.

In addition to taking the supplies, the suspect also damaged other property and multiple vehicles parked there.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be left at p3tips.com.

