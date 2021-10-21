Advertisement

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Madison construction company

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight burglary in which thousands of dollars of construction equipment was stolen.

According to the police report, a suspect broke into the unnamed construction company on Applegate Road sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. An employee notified police of the burglary shortly after 9 a.m. that morning.

In addition to taking the supplies, the suspect also damaged other property and multiple vehicles parked there.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be left at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Milwaukee Police still searching for missing 3-year-old boy cited in Amber Alert
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Report: Arrests made in killing of missing Milwaukee boy’s mother
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
Madison Night Market moves to Friday night this week