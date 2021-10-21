Advertisement

WI Science Fest kicks off this weekend

Science on the Square is one of the largest events happening in downtown Madison.
(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unleash your curiosity at the 10th annual Wisconsin Science Festival. The festival runs from October 21 to October 24 and includes over 100 statewide events for people of all ages.

Some of the feature activities are hands-on science experiments, opportunities to ask researchers questions and live demonstrations.

Science on the Square

On Friday, Science on the Square returns to the Capitol Square. There will be a variety of outdoor STEM activities mixed in alongside vendors for the Madison Night Market.

Organizers say this is a way to engage in learning and support small businesses too.

Some of the vendors taking part include Ian’s Pizza offering a slice of “Mushroom Magic” pizza to put the focus on fungi.

On State Street, Parthenon Gyros is hosting a Sip and Stargaze event on its rooftop in collaboration with UW-Madison Astronomy.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is also offering a free night at the museum featuring paper airplane science and a simulated aircraft carrier.

The Madison Night Market begins at 4 p.m. with the Wisconsin Science Festival Activities starting at 5 p.m.

Madison Children’s Museum

The Madison Children’s Museum is also hosting a variety of live demonstrations as part of the festivities, including free admission on Friday night.

Kids can explore the new outdoor Wonderground space with drop-in science activities throughout the evening.

One display children can explore at the museum is the Dane County Trash Lab is one of the newest exhibits helping kids learn more about recycling technology.

To learn more about Science on the Square or the other events as part of the festival, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

"You Are Loved" billboards in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Carolina.
Wisconsin-based artist shares positive message for LGBTQ+ youth with billboards
Move to increase jail project
Move to increase funding in jail project
Why fall colors are hard to find in Wis.
EXPLAINER: Why fall colors are hard to find in south central Wis.
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dane Co. Jail consolidation may require more funding than expected