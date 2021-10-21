WI Science Fest kicks off this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unleash your curiosity at the 10th annual Wisconsin Science Festival. The festival runs from October 21 to October 24 and includes over 100 statewide events for people of all ages.

Some of the feature activities are hands-on science experiments, opportunities to ask researchers questions and live demonstrations.

Science on the Square

On Friday, Science on the Square returns to the Capitol Square. There will be a variety of outdoor STEM activities mixed in alongside vendors for the Madison Night Market.

Organizers say this is a way to engage in learning and support small businesses too.

Some of the vendors taking part include Ian’s Pizza offering a slice of “Mushroom Magic” pizza to put the focus on fungi.

On State Street, Parthenon Gyros is hosting a Sip and Stargaze event on its rooftop in collaboration with UW-Madison Astronomy.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is also offering a free night at the museum featuring paper airplane science and a simulated aircraft carrier.

The Madison Night Market begins at 4 p.m. with the Wisconsin Science Festival Activities starting at 5 p.m.

Madison Children’s Museum

The Madison Children’s Museum is also hosting a variety of live demonstrations as part of the festivities, including free admission on Friday night.

Kids can explore the new outdoor Wonderground space with drop-in science activities throughout the evening.

One display children can explore at the museum is the Dane County Trash Lab is one of the newest exhibits helping kids learn more about recycling technology.

To learn more about Science on the Square or the other events as part of the festival, click HERE.

