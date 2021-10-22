20s & 30s tonight - Frost & Freeze Likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day has been declared for Friday into Saturday as temperatures tumble into the 20s & 30s overnight. The first widespread frost & freeze for southern Wisconsin is expected early this weekend.

Clouds drifted across the Great Lakes with a few embedded showers Friday afternoon. Clouds are expected to thin out tonight with lows dropping into the lower 30s across the Capital Region. Lows could dip into the mid and upper 20s farther West into the Driftless Region.

Sunshine returns with high-pressure on Saturday. Highs climb into the lower 50s.

A developing low-pressure system will produce scattered showers and storms for much of the nation’s midsection late Saturday into Sunday. Shower bands expand northward towards Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Most of the rain will be confined to the State Line, but showers are possible as far North as Madison. Rain comes to a close late Monday. Highs during this period will top out in the lower - mid 50s.

After sunshine on Tuesday, another system moves by mid-week.

