Milwaukee Amber Alert: Boy found dead Thursday had been shot, ME reports

Suspects in his mother’s death were arrested Wednesday.
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The three-year-old boy at the heart of an Amber Alert in Milwaukee that lasted for several days died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner has determined. In a brief statement on Twitter, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Major Harris’ death has been ruled a homicide.

Harris’ body was discovered on Thursday. Multiple reports indicated his body was found in 5300 block of N. 35th Street, where police had been searching for Harris earlier in the day. In a late afternoon news conference, Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman reported Thursday that searchers had found Harris, but he did not say where the boy was found or any other details about his death.

The Amber Alert for Harris was issued Saturday, Oct. 16, two days after authorities discovered the body of his mother, Mallery Muezenberger, in the 600 block of N. 37th Street, in Milwaukee. During the search for Harris, investigators indicated he was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9, and may come to Milwaukee with his mother sometime between that day and Oct. 12. Police were originally unaware that Harris had been with Muezenberger, 24, causing the delay in the reports that the boy was missing.

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Amber Alert identified Jaheem Clark, 20, as the suspect in his disappearance. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, approximately 15 minutes after police surrounded a home in the 5400 block of N. 41st Street. Officers reported hearing at least two gunshots from inside the home prior to them entering the house.

Investigators indicated Muezenberger and Clark knew each other before she died, but did not reveal their relationship. On Tuesday, police noted that Clark, who had been a person of interest in her killing, was now considered a suspect.

Milwaukee police also made several other arrests Wednesday night stemming from Muezenberger’s death. The names of the individuals were not released, nor did authorities reveal allegations against them.

