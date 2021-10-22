Advertisement

Bond reduced for suspect arrested on State St. when officer inadvertently shot fellow officer

Officer shot on state street
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man police took into custody on Madison’s State Street last week when an officer inadvertently shot another officer appeared in court Thursday for his bond hearing.

A judge modified 19-year-old Katoine Richardson’s bond to $10,000 Thursday, according to court documents. It was originally set at $15,000.

As part of the condition of his bond, he is not allowed to be near State Street and Langdon Street, nor possess any type of dangerous weapon. He is also required to be inside of his residence from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Richardson is currently accused of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to the officer and carrying a concealed weapon. He is also charged with three alleged counts of felony bail jumping.

NBC15 reached out to Richardson’s attorney Thursday to see if he had met bond and been released from the Dane Co. Jail. According to jail records, he is no longer listed as a current inmate.

The agency identified the officer who fired the round at the other officer as Keith Brown. The officer who was wounded in the shooting has since been released from the hospital. Neither the DOJ nor MPD have released the name of the officer who was wounded.

State officials noted another officer was hurt during the arrest of Richardson. They described the injuries as minor, but did not say what happened. That officers name was not released as well. Madison Police Department said in a statement Monday that the officer who was injured is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of State St. The officers were trying to take the 19-year-old Richardson into custody around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, authorities said. According to the Dept. of Justice and MPD reports, Richardson had a gun at the time and pointed it at officers.

According to the criminal complaint, Richardson allegedly told an officer who was interviewing that he carried a gun for his protection and drew it as officers neared him, “impl(ying) that he would rather die than go to prison for a long time, so he tried to get the officers to shoot and kill him.”

