Advertisement

Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A child has died in an apparent drowning in Oconto County.

The 3-year-old boy was found Thursday in a body of water in the Town of Townsend.

At about 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a child possibly falling into the McCauslin Brook off County Highway T near East Burnt Dam Road and Cassler Drive.

The caller stated the child had been missing for about five minutes.

Deputies and Lakewood/Townsend Ambulance responded. EMS crews pulled the boy from the water. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s name was not released.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
DOJ: Dane Co. deputy stabbed, fires at suspect as search continues
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election probe
Zachary Bigelow, 31, has been missing since Thursday, Oct. 21, when he was last seen at a South...
Green Alert issued for missing Monona veteran
Raine Stern poses in her home-studio in Madison, WI.
Madison’s Raine Stern advocates for climate and social justice, working on debut album