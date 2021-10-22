Boy found dead in Oconto County brook

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A child has died in an apparent drowning in Oconto County.

The 3-year-old boy was found Thursday in a body of water in the Town of Townsend.

At about 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a child possibly falling into the McCauslin Brook off County Highway T near East Burnt Dam Road and Cassler Drive.

The caller stated the child had been missing for about five minutes.

Deputies and Lakewood/Townsend Ambulance responded. EMS crews pulled the boy from the water. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s name was not released.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the case.

