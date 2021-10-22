Advertisement

Cold Temperatures Friday

First Alert Weather Day
Frosty Conditions Ahead
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -*First Alert Day Issued Friday and Saturday morning for frost and freeze potential.*

Starting off our Friday with areas of frost and temperatures into the 30s. We will start with a bit of sunshine today, but clouds will build later in the day with a few sprinkles. Highs only expected around 50 degrees.

Another cold night Friday night with clearing skies. A freeze is expected with overnight lows around the freezing mark.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend between systems. Mostly sunny skies and highs into the lower 50s. Sunday will start off with sunshine, before clouds build late day and rain chances develop by the evening. This will be the start of an unsettled stretch of weather into much of next week.

Cooler temperatures will be settling in through the weekend and into the first part of next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY