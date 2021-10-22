Dane Co. Sheriff: Report of armed suspect near Festge County Park, those nearby urged to stay indoors

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who live near or are near Festge County Park in Cross Plains are urged to stay indoors Thursday night due to an armed suspect in the area, according to Dane County officials.

According to Dane County Emergency Management, there was a report of an armed suspect near Festge County Park at 4894 Scherbel Road. Anyone who lives in the area is asked to stay inside and lock all doors and windows.

Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious should call 911 immediately, authorities say.

Local law enforcement have continuously arrived in the area from 9:30 p.m. to around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Law enforcement from as far as Cambridge and Deerfield have been sent to the scene.

Officers are on scene and will notify the public when it is safe.

Report of armed suspect near Festge County Park. @DaneSheriff says stay indoors if you’re nearby. pic.twitter.com/BAgRQeiYMM — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) October 22, 2021

All westbound lanes are blocked on US 14 westbound Thursday night due to a law enforcement incident near Cross Plains.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 an officer was investigating a suspicious person at Festge County Park, which is near the site of the road closures.

In an alert sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, it states the westbound lanes are closed on US 14 from County Highway KP to South Valley Road.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene and estimates the incident will last for about 2 hours.

