Deputies hurt while detaining unruly passenger at Dane Co. airport

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. deputies suffered minor injuries Thursday night while they were trying to detain an “agitated passenger” at the Dane Co. airport, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

The passenger, whose name was not released, was reportedly upset after a flight was delayed and subsequently canceled. The spokesperson, Michael Riechers, pointed NBC15 News to coverage of the 700 canceled SkyWest flights that were canceled because technical woes.

The confrontation occurred around 8:45 p.m., Riechers indicated. He explained that after the deputies, who had been on-site at the time of the disturbance, got the passenger in custody, Madison Police Dept. officers transported the individual to their vehicle.

The name of the individual nor any potential allegations have not been released.

