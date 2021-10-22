DHS supports offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation Friday to expand eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to include Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Certain populations who have an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 can receive the Moderna booster at least six months after having their second dose and people ages 18 years and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive a booster at least two months after their first dose, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advised.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake asked eligible Wisconsinites to be patient in getting one, as it may take time for everyone who needs a booster to get it.

“With three COVID-19 booster dose options now available, our national medical experts have given us additional tools to help stop the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant and slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities throughout Wisconsin,” Timberlake said.

DHS backed Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot on Sept. 27.

The state’s top health agency noted it is waiting for the CDC to publish clinical guidance for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s booster before vaccinators will actually be able to start giving them out. Pharmacies such as Hy-Vee have already announced that it is offering these booster doses.

Vaccinators are able to provide different COVID-19 booster brands to patients than the one they initially received, which DHS said should provide more flexibility to health care providers.

DHS listed the following criteria for people to meet in order to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster:

Moderna:

People 65 years and older

All residents in long-term care

People ages 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions.

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised tate (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorder

People ages 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include frontline essential workers and health care workers: First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities) Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers) Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers This list could be updated in the future



Johnson & Johnson:

People ages 18 and older

