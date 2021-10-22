Advertisement

Evers tells Republicans to start over on redistricting plans

Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has told Republican lawmakers to start over on their redistricting plans, saying they must “do better” if they expect him to sign the proposals that would solidify the majorities already in place.

The GOP-proposed maps are largely based on the current lines drawn by Republicans a decade ago, districts that Democrats have assailed as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Republicans unveiled their legislative and congressional maps on Wednesday and scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 28 before voting on them in early November.

Evers, a Democrat, would have to sign the bills to make the maps law, but he was clear Thursday that won’t happen with the current proposals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Former GOP lawmaker Jarchow running for attorney general
Kenosha Co. K9 Riggs
Kenosha Co. K9 expected to survive after being shot by suspect
Officer shot on state street
Bond reduced for suspect arrested on State St. when officer inadvertently shot fellow officer
Halloween Spending
Halloween spending expected to hit record high this year