Judge issues injunction blocking Wisconsin fall wolf hunt

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has granted a request from wildlife advocacy groups and blocked Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt two weeks before hunters were set to take to the woods.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost issued a temporary injunction Friday halting the season, which was set to begin Nov. 6.

The order comes as part of a lawsuit wildlife advocacy groups filed in August seeking to stop the hunt and invalidate a state law authorizing annual seasons.

The groups sued after the Department of Natural Resources board brushed aside calls to cancel the fall season after hunters exceeded their kill limit by nearly 100 wolves during a court-ordered February season.

Hunter Nation, a nonprofit supporting the wolf hunt, denounced the decision.

“With only three weeks until the wolf hunt is to open, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources must acknowledge state law and immediately appeal this case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to get this matter cleared up,” Hunter Nation President and CEO Luke Hilgemann said. “The Evers administration and Attorney General Kaul must stop following the marching orders of the radical anti-hunting groups that are trampling the rights of Wisconsin hunters, farmers, pet owners, and families.”

