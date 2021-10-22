Advertisement

K9 Vende to retire from Oregon Police Dept.

K9 Vende is retiring from the Oregon Police Department on Oct. 31.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) -The first K9 to serve the Oregon Police Department will be taking off her badge after 11 years of service.

K9 Vende’s last day will be on Oct. 31.

The Oregon Police Department will be hosting a retirement party on November 3 at Kiser Park. A meet and greet will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will also be recognizing K9 Vende’s handler, Officer Josh Kohlman for helping to create and maintain the department’s K9 program.

Save the date! Come out to Kaiser Park on November 3rd to show your appreciation to K9 Vende and wish her a happy retirement!!!

Posted by Oregon Police Department K-9 Unit on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

