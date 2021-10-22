K9 Vende to retire from Oregon Police Dept.

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) -The first K9 to serve the Oregon Police Department will be taking off her badge after 11 years of service.

K9 Vende’s last day will be on Oct. 31.

The Oregon Police Department will be hosting a retirement party on November 3 at Kiser Park. A meet and greet will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will also be recognizing K9 Vende’s handler, Officer Josh Kohlman for helping to create and maintain the department’s K9 program.

