Madison PD: Cell phone sellers injured after chasing buyer who didn’t pay

Police say the suspect later drove away at a high rate of speed and was involved in a crash that caused an injury.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say two people were hurt Thursday after the sale of an iPhone didn’t go as planned, with the suspect allegedly fleeing from them before paying and being involved in a crash later.

The Madison Police Department states two people were attempting to sell an iPhone around 6:20 p.m. and agreed to meet the buyer at a public location, the 3300 block of University Avenue.

The pair gave the buyer the cell phone, but the suspect didn’t pay them and drove away in a vehicle with the phone.

MPD reports the suspect allegedly struck both sellers, with one being dragged from the car for a short period of time. One victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police continued, saying the suspect drove away at a high rate of speed and was involved in a crash that caused an injury. The suspect then ran away with a small child, police add.

Officers have not been able to identify the suspect yet.

Anyone with information on this disturbance is urged to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. People can also leave an anonymous tip on Madison Area Crimestoppers’ website or by calling 608-266-6014.

