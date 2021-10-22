Madison’s Raine Stern advocates for climate and social justice, working on debut album

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison musician and former contestant of NBC’s The Voice, Raine Stern, has garnered a global audience as she not only performs, but advocates for climate and social justice issues.

After getting dropped from Nick Jonas’ team in the show’s knockout rounds in April, Stern wasted no time in kick-starting the next phase of her career.

“I’m really focused on being the independent artist that I am so I can continue using my voice the way that I really want to,” said Stern.

She’s spent the last several months traveling the world, performing and promoting activism for environmental issues, the queer community and gender equality. Her platforms have since skyrocketed in engagement with fans across the world.

“Knowing that I’m this young and there’s so much to do and there’s so much ahead of me and I’ve already been getting those kinds of responses from people and I haven’t even put my debut album out is like so exciting. There’s so much good that I have left to do,” said Stern.

NBC15 had a one-on-one interview with the 23-year-old New Glarus native in her Madison-area home, which she will soon leave.

Stern is moving to Los Angeles in December with her partner of three years and creative assistant, 24-year-old Lydia Woessner, who is from Lodi. Her goal is to put out her debut album early next year.

“I have three albums worth of material about my awareness on these issues, me addressing pop culture, me pointing out the vanity and the vapidness of our influence culture and our cancel culture and celebrities and all these incredibly powerful people who have such an opportunity to use their hundred mullion followers for good,” said Stern.

Stern just recently got back from a trip to Europe, sponsored by the United Nations, where she performed and spoke alongside world leaders on renewable energy efforts. She is heading to Glasgow in early November for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

“What I’d like to do differently is to use my music and my concerts and everything that I throw to actually raise not only awareness, but actually provide people with tools in the moment of what it is that they can do, because so many people feel helpless and they’re like, what can I do?” explained Stern.

She’s playing one last before she leaves at The Barrymore Theater in Madison on November 13th.

“Come out, support me. I am of you, and I came from this place and I’m going to miss it and I’ll return to it,” said Stern.

She is donating at least $1,500 of her own money, plus a portion of funds from the show to the Clean Lakes Alliance. According to its website, the Madison-based nonprofit is “dedicated to the improvement and protection of the lakes, streams, and wetlands in the Yahara River Watershed.”

The remainder of the proceeds will go towards her first album, which Stern said will be recorded “using renewable energy” while “working with some of the world’s largest celebrity musicians.”

