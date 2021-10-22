Neosho man arrested for alleged child sex crimes

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a 42-year-old Neosho man Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into child sex crimes.

According to MPD, multiple agencies served a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of West Lehman Street in Neosho.

Authorities arrested Craig Richter and booked him into the Dane County Jail on the alleged charges of child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigations and MPD all were involved in the investigation and search.

