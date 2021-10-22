Advertisement

Neosho man arrested for alleged child sex crimes

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a 42-year-old Neosho man Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into child sex crimes.

According to MPD, multiple agencies served a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of West Lehman Street in Neosho.

Authorities arrested Craig Richter and booked him into the Dane County Jail on the alleged charges of child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigations and MPD all were involved in the investigation and search.

David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
DOJ: Dane Co. deputy stabbed, fires at suspect as search continues
Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter who contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty