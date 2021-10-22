Silver Alert issued for man missing from Medford

MEDFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Medford.

Officials say Raymond Piller left his assisted living facility around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday in his brown 2013 Ford F-150. Staff say he has done this in the past, and was allowed to leave, however has not returned to the facility located on 635 W Cedar St.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket that has a logo that says “Pillers” on it and blue jeans.

Piller’s truck has a Wisconsin license plate, HF8215. Officials add there is a Harley Davidson sticker on the back.

Officials describe Piller as a white 5′7″ man, with short gray hair.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200 ext 5.

