Surveillance images released of suspect in Walgreens robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. has released surveillance images of the suspect in an armed robbery at a Walgreens on the city’s west side. According to the police report, he walked into the store, in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Rd., around 4 a.m. Friday with a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect took off. Investigators set up a perimeter around the building and a K-9 was brought in to search for him. Officers able to follow his movements as far as the 7900 block of Tree Lane, before losing the track.

He is described as a Black man, standing 6′ tall and muscular. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, purple sneakers, and a black mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

