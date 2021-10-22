Advertisement

Surveillance images released of suspect in Walgreens robbery

The Madison Police Dept. released these surveillance images of the suspect in a robbery at a...
The Madison Police Dept. released these surveillance images of the suspect in a robbery at a Walgreens on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. has released surveillance images of the suspect in an armed robbery at a Walgreens on the city’s west side. According to the police report, he walked into the store, in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Rd., around 4 a.m. Friday with a weapon and demanded money from the clerk.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect took off. Investigators set up a perimeter around the building and a K-9 was brought in to search for him. Officers able to follow his movements as far as the 7900 block of Tree Lane, before losing the track.

He is described as a Black man, standing 6′ tall and muscular. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, purple sneakers, and a black mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

