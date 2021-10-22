U.S. Postal Service looking for more than 500 employees statewide

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Postal Service has been hosting job fairs here in Wisconsin for the past two or three years, but this holiday season it needs hundreds of employees.

A U.S. Post Office on Wheels, unofficially called the “J.C.O.W.” short for “Job Center on Wheels,” made its way to Oshkosh on Friday, October 22. It travels all over the state including cities like Milwaukee and Madison.

“I have a couple friends who always worked here, not just here but down in Milwaukee and I just feel like it’s a good place to work because they never really complain about it,” Oshkosh U.S. Postal Service Job Fair attendee Michael Witterholt shared. “Everyone always tells me that, everyone that they know, always liked it. They told me that I have a friendly face so I could fit in pretty well.”

The U.S. Postal Service sees a higher demand during the holidays with families sending packages and cards to loved ones. The Oshkosh Post Office is looking for about 25 more employees to help work the window, be mail carriers, or assist in the processing facility. A city carrier in Oshkosh makes about $18.50/hour. However, having a positive impact on the community can be one of the best parts of the job according to Lisa Wojnarowski, a rural mail carrier for 27 years.

“They look forward to seeing you everyday,” Wojnarowski, now a Wisconsin District workforce planning specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, said. “You’re bringing their correspondence from their families. You’re bringing their packages from their families. To see the little kids’ faces light up when you deliver the card from grandma. They look forward to that birthday greeting every year from grandma.”

Statewide, the U.S. Postal Service needs more than 500 employees. The next job fair will be at the Burlington Post Office this Monday, October 25 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. where you can apply for a job in Wisconsin or anywhere else in the country.

