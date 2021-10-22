Advertisement

Wisconsin audit finds elections are ‘safe and secure’

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A highly anticipated nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin did not identify any widespread fraud in the battleground state, which a key Republican legislative leader says shows that the state’s elections are “safe and secure.”

The report released Friday by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau did make dozens of recommendations on how the state might improve its elections.

Republican state Sen. Robert Cowles, who co-chairs the Legislature’s Audit Committee, says he hopes the report leads to bipartisan fixes for the issues the audit identified, but that the state’s elections, overall, are “safe and secure.”

Wisconsin is one of several states pursuing investigations into the 2020 presidential election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate approves longer work hours for teenagers
Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester)
Wisconsin GOP leader defends keeping election records secret
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on longer work hours for teenagers