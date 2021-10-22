Advertisement

Wisconsin fitness centers collect donations to fight hunger

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin fitness centers will be accepting donations this November to help fight hunger across the region.

Thirty-one Anytime Fitness of Southern Wisconsin locations and three Basecamp Fitness of Madison locations will all collect donations for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Owner Andy Gundlach explained anyone who donates will receive a free 30-day membership to Anytime Fitness or a free five-class pack to Basecamp Fitness.

“We know the importance of a consistent workout routine for building strong immune systems, fighting disease, and decreasing stress, which is more critical now than ever before,” Gundlach said. “That is why we wanted to thank those in our community for donating to our local food bank by offering these free passes.”

Donations can be made in the form of a non-perishable food item or monetarily. Each $10 donation can provide up to 25 meals for families in need.

This is the eighth year Anytime Fitness has collected food for second harvest and the first year Basecamp Fitness has collected donations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Heavy police presence at Festge County Park
Heavy police presence at Festge County Park
Local missionaries worry for safety after Haiti kidnapping
Local missionaries worry for safety after Haiti kidnapping
Report of an armed suspect at Cross Plains park
Report of an armed suspect at Cross Plains park
A gun and target symbol.
Dane Co. Sheriff: Report of armed suspect near Festge County Park, those nearby urged to stay indoors