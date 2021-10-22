Wisconsin fitness centers collect donations to fight hunger

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin fitness centers will be accepting donations this November to help fight hunger across the region.

Thirty-one Anytime Fitness of Southern Wisconsin locations and three Basecamp Fitness of Madison locations will all collect donations for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

Owner Andy Gundlach explained anyone who donates will receive a free 30-day membership to Anytime Fitness or a free five-class pack to Basecamp Fitness.

“We know the importance of a consistent workout routine for building strong immune systems, fighting disease, and decreasing stress, which is more critical now than ever before,” Gundlach said. “That is why we wanted to thank those in our community for donating to our local food bank by offering these free passes.”

Donations can be made in the form of a non-perishable food item or monetarily. Each $10 donation can provide up to 25 meals for families in need.

This is the eighth year Anytime Fitness has collected food for second harvest and the first year Basecamp Fitness has collected donations.

