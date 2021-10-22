Advertisement

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3.9%

(Natasha Lynn)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for September remained unchanged at 3.9% for the sixth month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals on Thursday.

The report is the first since enhanced federal unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 6.

Republicans had argued that the benefit motivated people not to work, only worsening the state’s worker shortage problem.

But Democrats and labor force experts said the shortage, which has been a problem for years, was driven by a variety of factors.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have ended the benefits this summer. An attempt to override that veto failed in July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Amber Alert: Suspect found dead; 3-year-old still missing
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Heavy police presence at Festge County Park
Heavy police presence at Festge County Park
Local missionaries worry for safety after Haiti kidnapping
Local missionaries worry for safety after Haiti kidnapping
Report of an armed suspect at Cross Plains park
Report of an armed suspect at Cross Plains park
A gun and target symbol.
Dane Co. Sheriff: Report of armed suspect near Festge County Park, those nearby urged to stay indoors
Wisconsin fitness centers collect donations to fight hunger