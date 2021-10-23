3 people injured in Dane Co two-vehicle crash

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were injured Friday morning after two vehicles collided in the Town of Dunn.

The crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. on US Highway 51 at Mahoney Road, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a 17-year-old girl was driving eastbound on Mahoney Road when she did not yield at the intersection with US Highway 51.

The vehicle then collided with a car driving southbound on US 51.

The sheriff’s office stated the driver and passenger of the vehicle driving southbound were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driver in the other vehicle was taken by MedFlight to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

