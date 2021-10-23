Advertisement

Alliant Energy Drive Out Hunger event generates $400,000 for foodbanks

The funds will purchase 1.2 million meals for local families.
(KXII)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Alliant Energy Foundation hosted their 15th annual Drive Out Hunger golf outing, where $400,000 was raised to fight hunger and provide food for families, the Foundation said Thursday.

According to Alliant Energy, seven local foodbanks will receive the money, enough funds to purchase 1.2 million meals for local families.

“We are truly proud of the support our Drive Out Hunger event has raised to combat hunger over the past 15 years,” Julie Bauer, executive director of Alliant Energy Foundation said. “We’re grateful our participating business partners embrace and share our mission to fight hunger in the communities we serve. Their continued support to help us serve our customers and build stronger communities is sincerely appreciated.”

Alliant Energy teamed up with 45 businesses to raise the funds this year. InterCon Construction was this year’s presenting sponsor.

“Each year InterCon looks forward to sponsoring the Drive Out Hunger event,” Anna Hillebrandt, president of InterCon Construction, Inc. said. “Our company is dedicated to combating the hunger challenges many families face and we are extremely pleased with the amount raised at the event this year.”

For over 15 years, Drive Out Hunger has generated more than 17 millions meals for local food banks, Alliant Energy said.

This year, the food banks include:

  • Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Food Bank for the Heartland - Omaha, Nebraska
  • Food Bank of Iowa - Des Moines, Iowa
  • HACAP Food Reservoir - Hiawatha, Iowa
  • Northeast Iowa Food Bank - Waterloo, Iowa
  • Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin - Madison, Wisconsin
  • River Bend Foodbank - Davenport, Iowa

