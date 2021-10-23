Advertisement

Badgers dominate on the ground, beating Purdue 30-13

Running backs score all three of the Badgers touchdowns, rushing for 290 yards.
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1)...
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) cuts away from Purdue cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At a time where the Big Ten West is wide open, Wisconsin puts together a complete performance when they need it most, defeating Purdue for the 15th straight time, 30-13.

Last week the Boilermakers defeated the then No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 24-7 and earned a spot in the AP Poll at No. 25. Saturday’s matchup was the perfect opportunity for the Badgers to come into West Lafayette, improve their position in the West, and move to 2-2 in conference play.

Wisconsin embraced their brand on football on Saturday, running the ball well and having a tough defense. The defense forced five turnovers, had three interceptions and held Purdue to -13 rushing yards. Linebacker Leo Chenal had nine tackles, 3.5 sacks which was a career high and 5.5 tackles for loss.

While the running back duo of Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen were responsible for the Badgers three touchdowns, rushing for a combined 289 yards.

UP NEXT:

The Badgers return home for their homecoming matchup against Iowa at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) passes while getting pressured by Iowa defensive end Joe...
Mayors of Altoona — in 2 different states — make friendly wager over Wisconsin-Iowa football game
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Badgers’ Braelon Allen named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Badgers sweep Army with 1-0 victory
The Wisconsin women's hockey program will have their series against Minnesota Duluth televised...
Badgers’ next two games will be televised on the CW Network