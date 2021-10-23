Badgers dominate on the ground, beating Purdue 30-13

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At a time where the Big Ten West is wide open, Wisconsin puts together a complete performance when they need it most, defeating Purdue for the 15th straight time, 30-13.

Last week the Boilermakers defeated the then No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 24-7 and earned a spot in the AP Poll at No. 25. Saturday’s matchup was the perfect opportunity for the Badgers to come into West Lafayette, improve their position in the West, and move to 2-2 in conference play.

Wisconsin embraced their brand on football on Saturday, running the ball well and having a tough defense. The defense forced five turnovers, had three interceptions and held Purdue to -13 rushing yards. Linebacker Leo Chenal had nine tackles, 3.5 sacks which was a career high and 5.5 tackles for loss.

While the running back duo of Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen were responsible for the Badgers three touchdowns, rushing for a combined 289 yards.

UP NEXT:

The Badgers return home for their homecoming matchup against Iowa at 11 a.m.

