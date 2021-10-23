City officials to implement speed reductions on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison officials will implement the last speed reduction of the year next week on the city’s east side.

Two sections of Cottage Grove Road will have their speed limits reduced Monday as part of the City of Madison’s Vision Zero initiative.

The City noted the portions of Cottage Grove Road being adjusted are in busy commercial areas that include a library, a YMCA, several bus stops and an intersection where bicyclists pass through.

These portions of Cottage Grove Road will see a speed reduction:

Drexel to Highway 51 will change from 30 mph to 25 mph

Highway 51 to Flora will change from 35 mph to 30 mph

City of Madison noted the drop in speeds will increase travel times by fewer than 22 seconds.

Temporary digital signage will appear in the area to remind motorists of the changes.

Two people have died and two suffered serious injuries since 2015 on this segment of Cottage Grove Road, officials added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.