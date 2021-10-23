Culver’s reports selling 136,000 Curderburgers during one-day event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The numbers are in.

Just over a week after Culver’s released their limited edition Curderburger in celebration of National Cheese Curd Day, the company has announced the number of Curderburgers sold during the one-day event- 136,000.

According to Culver’s, the 136,000 burgers were sold across 800 stores nationwide. Most stores sold out before their lunch rush began.

In Wisconsin, 94 Curderburgers were sold per hour; on a typical day, they sell about 30 regular burgers per hours.

The Curderburger consists of a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.