CVS pharmacies offering Moderna COVID-19 boosters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Select CVS Pharmacies are now offering eligible populations Moderna’s COVID-19 booster Friday, CVS Health announced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends boosters for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are 18 years old or older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot two months after their first dose.

CVS Health noted now that the CDC has approved the mixing and matching of booster shots, all patients eligible may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster.

The CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said people must follow these guidelines to be eligible to receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster (as listed by CVS):

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series

should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series

may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series

Those interested in getting a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot can make an appointment online.

