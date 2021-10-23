Advertisement

CVS pharmacies offering Moderna COVID-19 boosters

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Select CVS Pharmacies are now offering eligible populations Moderna’s COVID-19 booster Friday, CVS Health announced.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends boosters for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are 18 years old or older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot two months after their first dose.

CVS Health noted now that the CDC has approved the mixing and matching of booster shots, all patients eligible may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster.

The CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said people must follow these guidelines to be eligible to receive a Moderna or Pfizer booster (as listed by CVS):

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
  • People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
  • People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series

Those interested in getting a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot can make an appointment online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

DHS supports offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 boosters
Number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 drops slightly in Wisconsin
kids vaccine
Wisconsin providers prepare to vaccinate kids ahead of expected federal approval
Dane Co.’s coronavirus “High” is Wisconsin’s low