Advertisement

DNR: Bull elk spotted roaming in southern Wisconsin

A bull elk in Northern Wisconsin with a DNR monitoring collar
A bull elk in Northern Wisconsin with a DNR monitoring collar(Wisconsin DNR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bull elk have been spotted roaming in southwestern and southeastern Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.

DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Scott Roepke asked deer hunters to take extra care to be sure what they are hunting this season.

“Deer hunters in this area aren’t used to looking out for elk, which makes sense,” Roepke said. “These bulls are some of the first elk seen in southern counties in more than 100 years.”

Young bull elk leaving their home ranges is normal in the fall, the DNR noted.

Elk were eliminated from Wisconsin in the 1880s, but the DNR began a multi-year effort in 2015 to reestablish elk in the Black River Falls area. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ho-Chunk Nation and several other partners are assisting in this effort.

There are currently over 100 animals in the central forest herd.

Anyone who sees a bull elk should report their sighting online using the DNR’s large mammal observation form. The DNR also has an online tool to distinguish elk from a white-tailed deer.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

Police badge
Investigation into Horicon officials finds no open meeting law violations, misconduct
David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
DOJ: Dane Co. deputy stabbed, fires at suspect as search continues