Friday Football Blitz: Week 10

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 10 of Friday Football Blitz.

Friday’s Game of the Week brought the NBC15 Sports team to watch Madison La Follette take on Sun Prairie at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

The Lancers came into this game as an underdog with a 3-6 record. Sun Prairie has had a perfect year up to this point so far.

Sun Prairie also beat La Follette earlier this year, but with it being Level One of the playoffs, both teams are looking to advance.

Sun Prairie dominated in the end, defeating La Follete 63-0.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.