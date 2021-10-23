Advertisement

Investigation into Horicon officials finds no open meeting law violations, misconduct

Police badge
Police badge(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORICON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the disbandment of the City of Horicon Police and Fire Commission found there were no open meeting law violations in public office by City of Horicon elected officials or misconduct, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, but the sheriff says the lines between branches of government and the PFC were blurred.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt explained that he received a formal complaint from members of the PFC with the allegations against current and former City of Horicon officials in early April regarding events leading up to the commission’s disbandment. Schmidt assigned a detective to investigate the complaint.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, the claims are the result of debate between the PFC and City Council members on how a new police chief should be hired. Chief Joseph Adamson announced in December of 2020 that he would be retiring in April.

Some city leaders favored following city policy for hiring, which requires a position to initially be posted internally, while others wanted the position to be posted internally and externally at the same time. The PFC stated after receiving guidance from the Wisconsin Chief of Police Association, as well as conversations with the mayor and other officials, that it would be looking through internal and external candidates.

Prior to a March 16 meeting where disbanding the PFC was discussed and was voted on, the discussion was not listed on any prior agendas. The city attorney’s office stated Council members had talked to each other and the mayor informally about dispending the PFC. The Council voted 5-1 during that meeting to disband the commission.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office said it could not conclude a violation of the law could be proven to the necessary legal standard, as council members had discussed the police chief recruitment after meetings, but could not recall specific dates or who was present. The attorney also said there was no misconduct, as city officials had followed the legal advice of its attorney for the police chief hiring process.

Sheriff Schmidt did note that lines between the Mayor/City Council and the PFC were blurred, with political influences possibly diminishing the integrity of the hiring process.

“It is clear that the mayor and City Council’s motivation was vastly influenced by trying to avoid a lawsuit rather than ensuring that the best selection process was in place,” Schmidt said. “It is clear that other motivations were likely in play along with an errant belief that the PFC must follow the directions of the mayor. Additionally, in an interview with a sheriff’s office detective, the mayor stated that after the police chief is hired, the PFC will probably return.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

A bull elk in Northern Wisconsin with a DNR monitoring collar
DNR: Bull elk spotted roaming in southern Wisconsin
David Kruchten (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
Fmr. Madison East teacher sentenced for secretly filming students
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
DOJ: Dane Co. deputy stabbed, fires at suspect as search continues