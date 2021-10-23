At least three injured following crash on US 14 near Mazomanie
The Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and Mazomanie Fire and EMS are at the scene.
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least three people are injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crash on US Highway 14 near Mazomanie.
According to Dane County Communications, a vehicle crash at US Highway 14 and State Highway 78 was reported at about 12:00 p.m.
All lanes on US Highway 14 are closed at State Highway 78 were closed for about an hour and a half due to the crash.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and Mazomanie Fire and EMS were at the scene.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.