At least three injured following crash on US 14 near Mazomanie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least three people are injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crash on US Highway 14 near Mazomanie.

According to Dane County Communications, a vehicle crash at US Highway 14 and State Highway 78 was reported at about 12:00 p.m.

All lanes on US Highway 14 are closed at State Highway 78 were closed for about an hour and a half due to the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and Mazomanie Fire and EMS were at the scene.

