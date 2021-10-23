Advertisement

At least three injured following crash on US 14 near Mazomanie

The Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and Mazomanie Fire and EMS are at the scene.
(AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least three people are injured Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crash on US Highway 14 near Mazomanie.

According to Dane County Communications, a vehicle crash at US Highway 14 and State Highway 78 was reported at about 12:00 p.m.

All lanes on US Highway 14 are closed at State Highway 78 were closed for about an hour and a half due to the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and Mazomanie Fire and EMS were at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

MMoCA Gallery Night returning to over 60 venues
Dane County logo
Seven local organizations awarded $105,000 for racial equity, social justice grants
Alliant Energy Drive Out Hunger event generates $400,000 for foodbanks
Will the Culvers Curderburger return? Never say never, says spokesperson
Will the Culvers Curderburger return? Never say never, says spokesperson