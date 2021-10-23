MMoCA Gallery Night returning to over 60 venues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) announced Monday the return of their event, Gallery Night, a celebration of arts, culture and community.

More than 60 galleries, museums, cafes and businesses around Madison are participating in the event this year, which is set to take place Friday, November 12 from 5-9 p.m., MMoCa said in a release.

Works by local, national and international artists and artisans will be featured at the community-wide event.

MMoCa said the evening will also be packed with performances, receptions, artist talks, art-making demonstrations and live music.

Some venues are participating virtually, some have set their own hours and some have specific requests for visitors. To help visitors plan, a digital map of participating venues can be found at mmoca.org/gallerynight.

