Advertisement

MMoCA Gallery Night returning to over 60 venues

Works by local, national and international artists and artisans will be featured at the community-wide event.
(Laura Bowen)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) announced Monday the return of their event, Gallery Night, a celebration of arts, culture and community.

More than 60 galleries, museums, cafes and businesses around Madison are participating in the event this year, which is set to take place Friday, November 12 from 5-9 p.m., MMoCa said in a release.

Works by local, national and international artists and artisans will be featured at the community-wide event.

MMoCa said the evening will also be packed with performances, receptions, artist talks, art-making demonstrations and live music.

Some venues are participating virtually, some have set their own hours and some have specific requests for visitors. To help visitors plan, a digital map of participating venues can be found at mmoca.org/gallerynight.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

Dane County logo
Seven local organizations awarded $105,000 for racial equity, social justice grants
Alliant Energy Drive Out Hunger event generates $400,000 for foodbanks
Will the Culvers Curderburger return? Never say never, says spokesperson
Will the Culvers Curderburger return? Never say never, says spokesperson
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz