Seven local organizations awarded $105,000 for racial equity, social justice grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County selected seven local agencies Thursday to receive the Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2021 Partners in Equity (PIE) and Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grants.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the grants, worth $105,000, are intended to address racial inequalities in the criminal justice system.

“Dane County is committed to partnering with local organizations to help address racial inequities for communities of color,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Partners in Equity—Racial Equity and Social Justice Grant. Their efforts highlight that, by partnering together, we can work to ensure opportunity for all in our community.”

The 2021 PIE-RESJ Grant recipients include:

100 Black Men -- Project SOAR Internship Program -- $20,000

Boys and Girls Club -- Youth Leadership for Social Change (YLFSC) -- $14,900

Cultural Connections -- Club Express -- $10,000

Midwest Mujeres Collective -- Be Bold and Network Pilot Program -- $10,000

Rape Crisis Center -- Multicultural Women’s Education and Outreach: Black and Latinx Community Support Groups -- $15,000

Simpson Street Free Press -- $15,000

YWCA Inc. and Warner Park Community Recreation Center -- $20,100

