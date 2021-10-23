Advertisement

Seven local organizations awarded $105,000 for racial equity, social justice grants

The grants are intended to address racial inequalities in the criminal justice system.
Dane County logo
Dane County logo(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County selected seven local agencies Thursday to receive the Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2021 Partners in Equity (PIE) and Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grants.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the grants, worth $105,000, are intended to address racial inequalities in the criminal justice system.

“Dane County is committed to partnering with local organizations to help address racial inequities for communities of color,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the Partners in Equity—Racial Equity and Social Justice Grant. Their efforts highlight that, by partnering together, we can work to ensure opportunity for all in our community.”

The 2021 PIE-RESJ Grant recipients include:

  • 100 Black Men -- Project SOAR Internship Program -- $20,000
  • Boys and Girls Club -- Youth Leadership for Social Change (YLFSC) -- $14,900
  • Cultural Connections -- Club Express -- $10,000
  • Midwest Mujeres Collective -- Be Bold and Network Pilot Program -- $10,000
  • Rape Crisis Center -- Multicultural Women’s Education and Outreach: Black and Latinx Community Support Groups -- $15,000
  • Simpson Street Free Press -- $15,000
  • YWCA Inc. and Warner Park Community Recreation Center -- $20,100

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed Friday night at a Kwik Trip on E....
Man in hospital after being stabbed at Kwik Trip

Latest News

Alliant Energy Drive Out Hunger event generates $400,000 for foodbanks
Will the Culvers Curderburger return? Never say never, says spokesperson
Will the Culvers Curderburger return? Never say never, says spokesperson
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz
How to protect plants from the frost
How to protect plants from the frost