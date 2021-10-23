Soggy Sunday spills into early Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Got outdoor plans for Sunday? It might be worth having a backup plan - especially near the State Line! Low-pressure passes to our South, by showers swing into Wisconsin throughout the afternoon and overnight.

Mild air was back over southern Wisconsin on Saturday. Even with the sunshine, highs only climbed into the lower 50s. A mainly clear sky will allow lows to drop back into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible again. The National Weather Service has ended Frost & Freeze headlines for the season.

Clouds build back into the area early Sunday morning. That will keep lows a few degrees higher than Saturday morning. As low-pressure moves by tomorrow, scattered showers spill over the State Line by afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread during the evening hours. Rainfall totals could top an inch or more from Madison South to the IL/WI line. Rain showers linger into early Monday before the system moves off to the East. During this timeframe, easterly winds will pick up - gusting upwards of 25 mph. Although a wind advisory hasn’t been issued for our area, they have been put in place along the shore of Lake Michigan. High waves could lead to lakeshore flooding.

Back home, the clouds stick around after the rain departs on Monday. Highs only make it into the upper 40s - near 50°.

Sunshine is back by Tuesday with highs in the lower - mid 50s.

A passing trough will bring back clouds for the middle of the week. Rain chances have been lowered for Wednesday. Both long-term models have trended farther South with this system. We’ll be watching to see how rain chances evolve Wednesday night into Thursday & Friday. As of now, that’ll be our next best chance of rain!

